Tunisia: Covid-19 - Vaccination of People With Disabilities Postponed

10 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — People with disabilities will see their COVID-19 vaccination, initially scheduled on September 11 as part of the 5th intensive vaccination day, postponed, said President of the Tunisian Organisation for the Defense of the Rights of People with Disabilities (French: OTDDPH) Yosri Mazati.

Mazati told TAP a working session involving the organisation and the Social Affairs Ministry will be held Saturday at the seat of the Health Ministry to set a new date.

The move is motivated by the expected massive attendance of young people and fears there will be a strong pressure on vaccination facilities.

The number of specialised education centres and holders of disabled identification cards stands at about 300 and 276, 000, respectively, Mazati further said.

