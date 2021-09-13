Tunisia: Fifth Intensive Covid-19 Vaccination Day Targets 15-17 Age Bracket

Tunis/Tunisia — The fifth intensive COVID-19 vaccination day will be held on September 11, said the Health Ministry. It is geared towards the 15-17 age bracket. Vaccination centres will open from 8 am to 5 pm.

Young people who received text messages invites will not be accompanied by their parents. Those who did not receive invites or did not register on the Evax platform need to be accompanied by one of their parents with an identity card.

Young people who did not receive invites need to present a document proving they belong to this age group and a parental authorisation duly completed and signed.