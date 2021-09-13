Tunisia: Anti-Covid-19 Vaccine - 499,590 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Donated By Usa to Tunisia (Who)

Tunis/Tunisia — 499,590 doses of vaccine, anti-COVID-19 Pfizer offered by the United States of America, were received Friday through the Covax initiative, said the office of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Tunis.

Mass vaccination days against the coronavirus, are organised in Tunisia to accelerate the process of the national vaccination campaign launched on March 13, 2021.

2 million 580 thousand people have been vaccinated until Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The number of people vaccinated during the mass vaccination days organised on August 8, 15 and 29 and September 4 has exceeded 2 million people of different age groups.