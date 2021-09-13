Tunisia: Coronavirus - 499,590 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Donated By Usa to Tunisia (Who)

Tunis/Tunisia — 499,590 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shared by the United States of America, under the COVAX initiative, were received Friday, said the office of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Tunis.

Mass vaccination days against the coronavirus are organised in Tunisia to accelerate the vaccination process launched on March 13, 2021.

2 million 580 thousand people have been vaccinated until Thursday, September 9, 2021.

The number of people vaccinated during the intensive vaccination days organised on August 8, 15 and 29 and September 4 has exceeded 2 million people from different age groups.