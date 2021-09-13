Liberia: Meet Frank Carter, A Contestant in ULAA's Presidential Election

Monrovia — When delegates from the 19 chapters go to the poll on September 18, 2021, to elect the new administration of the Union of Liberian Associations in the Americas (ULAA), they are going to be faced not so much of a very tough decision on whom to elect, as one of the contestants for the presidency has had many years of experience with the organization.

Mr. Frank Flomo Carter, who is the present National Executive Vice President of ULAA, has all it takes to head the new administration. He has been with the Union for nearly two decades.

"I have been with the Union for about 20 years. I have had a number of positions, beginning with the local chapter. When I came over to the US in 1998, I became involved with the local chapter. I served as chairman of elections commission of the local chapter and was elected to be one of the board members for the local chapter in Columbus, Ohio. I served two terms on the Board before I was asked to serve on the Elections Commission for ULAA. I served as Secretary of ULAA Elections Commission and later became its Chairman," Carter said.

The Ohio local chapter he mentioned is the Federation of Liberian Associations in the Americas (FOLAO). It includes five local chapters in the Ohio area. He also served two terms as Secretary General for FOLAO. "When I became Secretary, of the five chapters, only one was active and the rest were dead. But I was able to revive the whole five chapters and made them all united and active." According to him, during the four years he headed FOLAO, for the first time, the chapter sent 300 bags of rice to Liberia as charity. "I was also able to make the chapter get 501 C-3 Status. This is a status that the Federation Government gives to an NGO. My administration spent US$1,700 for this process. At the end of my fourth year, when I was leaving, I left US$6,000 in the coffers for my successors." Because of how well he had served, he was made the Regional Vice President of the Northern Region, which covers Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, Michigan, etc. After spending 10 months in this position, he was called by the President, Mr. Vamba Fofana, to fill a void as the National Executive Vice President, as the person who was in the position had resigned. "I had to come in to end his term. At the end of the two years, I ran and was elected National Executive Vice President." As he now sets his sight on the higher prize, Carter promised to continue using his personal funding for activities of the Union. "All of the resources I have used since ascending to various positions, I have never used any fund from the organizations. I have always used my personal funds. I am grateful to my beautiful wife - Krubo Carter and children for allowing me to use the resources for community work. When I am elected to the highest office, I am going to maintain the same posture of using my personal fund until at such time when ULAA is capable of financially covering expenses for those serving in positions," he stated. He praised the outgoing administration of Fofana for working hard with the US Government to help solve the Deferred Enforced Departure (DED) of Liberians who had been on this program. "We lobbied with the US Government to give Liberians who were on this status their Green Card, so they can be legal residents in the US," he stated.

Back in April of 2021, for the first time, Carter headed a high-power ULAA delegation to Liberia. While in Liberia, the three-man delegation held discussion with various agencies of the Liberian Government for the construction of an educational resource center, construction of a bank, etc.

On what he will do when he ascends to the presidency, he stated that projects that the outgoing administration started and didn't complete will be completed under his watch, the construction of the resource center, the construction of the Diaspora Bank, etc.

Carter also vowed to continue to work with the immigration process of Liberians who are going to be faced with applying for asylum and other immigration statuses. Adding, "We are going to be there for them when they get here." He also vowed that his administration will collaborate with the Liberian government on bilateral issues, but not without pointing out the ills when they are done.

"One of my platform items will be to advocate for scholarships for young Liberian students. We need them to be equipped academically and mentally. Because when we leave, we need to leave the Union in abled hands."

He stated that some African countries' citizens, including Somalis, are benefiting from state and federal funds. He promised to push Liberians to get involved with the local politics. When he worked with the State of Ohio as a Manager/Supervisor of Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services, he was able to convince the State to conduct a survey in Franklin County area to know the number of Liberians living there and he got to know that over 4000 Liberians were residents in that part of the State. He promised that under his watch at ULAA, he will push for more surveys to be done so that Liberians can become relevant in the State. He also mentioned that he is going to push for gender equality under his administration.

"I am coming to the post with a vast knowledge of experience of working in various positions in ULAA beginning at the chapter level." He is married with three beautiful children and blessed with two grandchildren. He is also a business owner.

His running mate is Ms. Lucy Wilson-Kear, a former President of the Liberian Community of Washington DC. According to Mr. Carter, his VP has an impeccable record in community service.