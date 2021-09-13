Liberia: Health Ministry Launches J & J Covid-19 Vaccine Bong Co.

=Gbarnga-Bong County Health Team (BCHT) has made another significant milestone in the fight against COVID-19, as citizens of that county witnessed the launch of the vaccination campaign of the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine in the County.

The Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine was donated by the United States Government through the COVAX facility.

Speaking during the official launch of the J&J vaccine at the Camp Tubman Military Barrack in Gbarnga, September 8, 2021, BCHT Officer Dr. Jonathan Flomo said the launch of the vaccination campaign is intended to prove that Bong County and Liberia at large are ready to end COVID-19 in the country.

The Bong County Health Team Officer revealed that COVID-19, as all citizens know has caused major gaps in the healthcare delivery system of Liberia and the world at large.

Dr. Flomo said since the outbreak of the disease in Liberia, the Ministry of Health along with its partners have been working hard in making sure that the virus is contained through regulations of health protocols, noting that it has been done through the collective efforts of the one health platform.

He assured the public that the vaccine is safe and called on the public to get vaccinated as soon as they can as it is one of the most important opportunities to remain safe.

Moreover, he assured the citizens that the vaccine will be available to all of the nine (9) Health Districts in the County.

"Our team will ensure that the vaccines is rolled out to the targeted beneficiaries within the county," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Dr. Flomo furthered that those who took the first or second doses of the Astrazeneca vaccine are not eligible to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

He said the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is only for people who have not been vaccinated.

Additionally, the Bong County Health Team Officer further informed Bongese [Bong Citizens] that Ministry of Health is also using the digitalization of vaccination data to enable individuals vaccinated to visualize their COVID-19 vaccination card online.

For his part, the Administrative Assistant to Bong County Superintendent Esther Walker, Joseph Dormyan thanked the Ministry of Health and all of its partners for their continuous invaluable support to the people of Liberia through the health care delivery system.

Mr. Dormyan, who officially launched the J&J vaccine on behalf of Superintendent Walker in the County highlighted that being vaccinated does not mean complacency in adherence to the other COVID-19 preventive measures.

He called on all eligible persons to get vaccinated as it is one of the tools employed to end the pandemic.

The event was attended by local leaders, WHO, IRC, LUMDS, MOA, MOE other international and national partners, Civil Society Organizations, scores of individuals from different sectors as well as the media.

0 58

Share