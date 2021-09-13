Namibia: Strong Squad Selected for T20 World Cup

NAMIBIAN Eagles coach Pierre de Bruyn has named a strong squad to represent the country at the T20 World Cup which starts in the United Arab Emirates and Oman on 17 October.

Gerhard Erasmus will captain a well balanced side with depth in the batting and bowling departments, while former South African national all rounder David Wiese is also included for the first time.

The 36-year-old Wiese, whose father was born in Namibia, represented South Africa in six One Day Internationals and 20 T20 internationals up until 2016, and is an explosive middle order batsman and right arm medium pace bowler.

Amongst the top order batsmen, Zane Green, Stephan Baard, veteran Craig Williams and captain Erasmus have cemented their places, while there is still a lot of batting to come in the middle order with the likes of Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Wiese, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Frylinck, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, Pikky ya France and Michau du Preez.

There is also a lot of depth in the bowling department with Trumpelmann, Frylinck and Ben Shikongo leading the pace attack, while the medium pacers include JJ Smit, Wiese, Van Lingen and Karl Birkenstock.

The spinners include Bernard Scholtz, Erasmus, Loftie-Eaton and Ya France.

Another spinner, Mauritius Ngupita is the reserve.

Namibia have been drawn in Group A along with Sri Lanka, Ireland and the Netherlands, and will open their campaign against Sri Lanka on 18 October in Abu Dhabi.

The top two teams in Group A will progress to the Super 12 stage of the competition where they will be joined by the top eight ranked T20 nations in the world.

The Namibian squad is as follows:

Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock, Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Picky ya France.

Reserve: Mauritius Ngupita.

The Eagles, meanwhile, suffered a narrow defeat in their final T20 match against the Free State Knights on Friday, losing by three runs, but they still managed to win the series 3-2.

After being sent in to bat, the Knights got off to a brisk start with Jacques Snyman and Matthew Kleinveld putting on 33 in five overs, before JJ Smit bowled Snyman for 14.

Namibia's bowlers, however, kept them in check with Karl Birkenstock taking three wickets and Gerhard Erasmus one to reduce them to 65 for five by the 11th over.

Erasmus dismissed Rilee Rossouw for three, while Birkenstock removed Mangaliso Mosehle for nine, before dismissing Kleinveld (29) and Pite van Biljon (5) in one over.

The Knights' lower order batsmen staged a fine recovery with Wandile Makwetu scoring 14, Gerald Coetzee 33 and Patrick Botha 30 not out as they reached 147 for seven wickets off their 20 overs.

For Namibia, Birkenstock took three wickets for 32 runs, while Erasmus took 2/18.

Namibia's top order batsmen made a solid start as they chased the target.

Openers Stephan Baard and Zane Green put on 32 for the first wicket before Baard was dismissed for 22 off 17 balls, while Craig Williams and Green put on 59 for the second wicket before Williams was dismissed for 30 off 31 balls.

Jacques Snyman removed Gerhard Erasmus for one, and when Green was dismissed for 39 off 38 balls, the match was evenly poised with Namibia at 130/4.

Namibia's middle order made a fine chase, with JJ Smit run out for 22 off 14 balls, while Jan Frylinck was not out on 17, but they eventually fell three runs short, reaching 144/5 off their 20 overs.

Mbulelo Budaza was the Knights' best bowler, taking two wickets for 17 runs.