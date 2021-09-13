Malawi: MCP Shadow MP Malango Assures Youths to Unearth Football Talent Through Bonanza

Youthful Malawi Congress Party's shadow Member of Parliament for Dedza Central East Constituency, Joshua Malango has assured the youths from the constituents of his total support in unearthing hidden talent in Sports from the area.

The aspirant, Malango, made the remarks on Sunday during a two day's football Bonanza which he organised for 10 zones in the constituency.

Malango said Malawi being a football-loving nation it was proper for him to remember the talented youths with a football bonanza to compete for.

"What I am doing through these Bonanzas is to identify and nurture talent for Super League teams and even for national team or indeed for the international stage," said Malango.

"I would like to assure you that l will do my best to give you support in uplifting sports in the constituency. We have talented boys and girls in our area, but l know they lack exposure and resources and this has been a major setback for their progress," said Malango.

Malango, a former Ministry of Health Spokesperson, added that the area faces challenges in uplifting sports due to insufficient resources like footballs, boots and other equipment.

"That is why l bought footballs from Into Sport shop to distribute to participating teams on top of the prize money," he said.

He, however, urged the youth to be disciplined to attract sponsorship and even be scouted by the country's top teams.

"You know Sponsors are not happy to be associated with violence... and let me ask our youth to remain disciplined even if Referees make mistakes to attract more sponsors," advised Malango.

"And to play at the top level, one needs to be disciplined and focused as no top team want rascals for footballers in their teams. Be the best on the field of play as well as off it," he added.

Speaking, in turns, on behalf of the youths in the area, John Saka hailed Malango saying the Bonanza protect the youths from indulging in other bad activities.

"We must commend our Shadow MP because most of the youths in the area are busy with the bonanza instead of doing other bad things," he said.

He also saluted Malango for the footballs, saying they are expensive and will enable the teams use them for so long.

In one zone, Kakolo FC were emerged champions after beating Nyamazolusa FC 1-0, courtesy of a Brighton kathumba's goal.

For Kakolo to reach finals, they thoroughly beat Chilakalaka in a thrilling 4-2 win in penalties after a1-1 deadlock in the regulated 90 minutes.