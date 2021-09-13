Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of the Fully Vaccinated People Stands At 2,599,288

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,599,288 and is as follows: 1,900,725 received two doses, while 320,649 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose.

A total of 6,361,365 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,460,630 first shots and 1,900,725 boosters.

Only 33,573 people honoured their COVID-19 jab appointments on September 9 out of a total of 94,257 who received text message invites, the Health Ministry added.

The ministry further added that out of 97,948 people invited to receive their first shot on September 10, only 34,000 were vaccinated.

6,014,468 people registered on Evax.tn platform up to September 10 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.