Tunisia: "Tunisia Is Sovereign Country," Insists Kais Saied At Meetings With Foreign Delegations

11 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — "Tunisia is a sovereign country and sovereignty is exercised by the people," stressed Friday President of the Republic Kais Saied at his meetings with foreign delegations.

"There is no way to interfere in Tunisia's choices, which stem from the people's will," the Head of State was quoted as saying in a Presidency of the Republic statement.

Saied considered that the issue of the Tunisian State's sovereignty has never been discussed and it will not be the subject of negotiations with any party.

He pointed out in this regard that "Tunisia does not accept to be in the shoes of the student who receives the lessons and then waits for the remark or the grade to be given to him.

