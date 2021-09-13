Tunisia: Germany Commits to Provide €175 Million in Funding for Tunisia's Economic Development

11 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian-German governmental negotiations dedicated to reviewing bilateral development cooperation concluded on Friday with an agreement on the continuation of the implementation of development projects and the rescheduling of funds worth €175 million.

The negotiations were conducted by VTC between a German delegation led by the Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development and a Tunisian delegation led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, according to a press release by the German Embassy.

Regarding the political developments in Tunisia, Germany reaffirmed willingness to keep supporting Tunisia in the future, calling, however, for more clarity regarding the whole political process.

The German delegation pointed out in this regard, the need for a concrete political roadmap to protect the achievements of democracy in Tunisia.

"The difficult economic situation calls for the prompt implementation of reforms, which could, according to the embassy, reinforce the confidence of investors and donors and thereby create new economic and employment opportunities.

