Liberia: Law On Human Trafficking Gets Tightened

The House of Representatives concurred with the Liberian Senate to strengthen criminal penalties for human trafficking and smuggling of migrants.

The decision was reached Tuesday, September 7, when remembers of that august body unanimously voted concurring with the Liberian Senate to strengthen criminal penalties for human trafficking and smuggling of migrants, which include prison sentences up to 20 years and fines up to US$200,000.00.

According to the law, there shall also be payment or compensation made to the victims on time, upon conviction of defendants with the proceeds from the property seized. Also, the victims of trafficking shall not be held criminally liable for any immigration-related offense, prosecution or any criminal offense.

Fines collected will also be used for victim services and law enforcement.

According to the Bill, the President of the Republic, in an effort to prevent human trafficking, shall appoint an inter-agency task force to develop and implement a national Plan for the provision of trafficking in persons. Such a Task Force should include all aspects of preventing and combating trafficking in-persons including sex and labor trafficking.

Montserrado County District #16 Representative Dixon W. Seeboe raised the motion for concurrence.

The House concurred last Tuesday, September 7, 2021 during that 61st day sitting.

Additionally, their concurrence followed a report from the Committees on Security and Gender, Children and Social Protection, on the Senate's Engrossed Bill #5.

The Bill is titled, "An Act of the Legislature of Liberia to Amend Certain Provisions of an Act to Ban Trafficking in Persons within the Republic of Liberia, of July 5, 2005."

It is also known as Regarding Extortion, Environmental Crime, and Illicit Trafficking in Human Beings and Migrant Smuggling, 2012.

Approved April 29, 2013, the action of the Liberian legislature brings the Act to International Standard and in Conformity to all other Treaties Signed and Ratified by Liberia.

