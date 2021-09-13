Egypt: Sisi Attends Launching National Strategy for Human Rights

11 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 11/09/2021 attended a celebration to launch the 2021/2026 National Strategy for Human Rights in Egypt in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

The strategy includes the main axes of the comprehensive concept of human rights, which is to be integrated with Egypt's national development path that consolidates the principles of the establishment of the New Republic and achieves the goals of Egypt's vision 2030, said Presidential Spokesman Ambassador Bassam Radi.

The spokesman said the strategy is the first comprehensive and long-term self-strategy in the human rights field in Egypt.

The strategy will build on the progress achieved during the past years in the field of maximizing freedoms and rights and overcoming the challenges in this regard, Radi said.

This comes with the aim of enhancing and respecting all civilian, political, social, economic and cultural rights, the spokesman added.

The strategy strengthens policies in backing the rights of women, youth, the elderly, the disabled and all segments of the society, he pointed out.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, Defense and Military Production Minister Mohamed Zaki and Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry.

