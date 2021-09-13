Egypt Offers Condolences to Sudan Over Military Plane Crash Victims

Egypt offered its sincere condolences to Sudan over the victims of a military plane that crashed in the White Nile south of the capital, Khartoum, killing all on board.

Egypt also extends its deepest condolences to the families of the victims, pledging its full solidarity with Sudan, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Authorities retrieved three bodies of officers, including a lieutenant colonel, the Sudanese prime minister's office said in a statement.

Search efforts were still ongoing for others who were onboard when the plane crashed near al-Shegilab on Wednesday, according to the statement.