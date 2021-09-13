Egypt: Gamaleddin - Human Rights Strategy Boosts Citizenship

11 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva Ahmed Ihab Gamaleddin said the National Strategy for Human Rights is the outcome of long meetings and the agreement of national bodies concerned in a move meant to promote human rights and the principle of citizenship in the country.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the strategy, attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday, Gamaleddin added that the five-year strategy aims at boosting and protecting human rights for Egyptian citizens in line with the State's vision in this regard.

