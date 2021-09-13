Egypt: UNHRC Chairman Praises Egypt's National Human Rights Strategy

President of the United Nations Human Rights Council Nazhat Shameem Khan on Saturday 11/09/2021 praised Egypt's launching of the first National Strategy for Human Rights.

She added in an address to the launching ceremony that the strategy is aimed at boosting and protecting human rights in Egypt.

The strategy is an important step for implementing international human rights criteria and guaranteeing human rights, she added.

Protecting human rights is very important for the action of the United Nations Human Rights Council, she said, pointing out that the strategy is very important in this regard.

The launching ceremony was attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.