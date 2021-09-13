Egypt: Environment Minister - Egypt's North Coast Shores Safe, No Shark Attacks

Environment Minister Yasmin Fouad asserted on Friday 10/09/2021 that the Egyptian North Coast shores are safe and no shark attacks against humans were reported.

This came after the Environment Ministry's Central Operations Room received a complaint from the environmental protection office in Marsa Matrouh governorate about a man, who was admitted to Alamien Hospital for treatment after he claimed that he was bitten by a shark while he was swimming in one of the North Coast's resorts.

The Environment Ministry said in a statement that the minister ordered the formation of a committee to investigate the incident.

It also cited the doctors' report, which stated that the injury caused by a sharp-edged tool not a shark attack.

The Minister called on citizens to avoid spreading rumors and abide by environmental behaviors.