Egypt: FM - National Strategy Is Roadmap for Human Rights

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry asserted that the National Strategy for Human Rights in Egypt is a roadmap for human rights conditions in the country.

The strategy reflects the genuine political will of the Egyptian State to promote dignity of Egyptians, added Shoukry in an address at the launching ceremony of the strategy, which was attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the New Administrative Capital on Saturday 11/09/2021.

This first strategy aims at promoting national efforts to develop human rights and respect rights and freedoms of citizens, Shoukry went on to say.

He noted that the Permanent Higher Committee for Human Rights is responsible for preparing the strategy.

The establishment of the committee is an important addition to the institutional structure, that respects and protects human rights, the foreign minister further said.

Shoukry said the strategy reiterated the government's utmost keenness on boosting human rights as a crucial component in the national comprehensive development projects in tandem with the sustainable development strategy and Egypt vision 2030.

Launching of the strategy shows the importance the political leadership is attaching to promoting human rights in Egypt, he added.

Minister Shoukry confirmed the strategy is a national roadmap for boosting rights and freedoms.

It is an important tool for self-development in this regard, he said, adding the country has adopted a scientific and consultative approach in preparing the strategy.

Over the course of a year, the State has studied human rights recommendations put forth by Egypt's National Council for Human Rights and coordinated with more than 30 ministries and bodies to assess the requirements of their implementation, Shoukry said.

The foreign minister added that Egypt has assessed the final recommendations issued by regional and international human rights mechanisms and studied the human rights strategies of more than 30 countries.

The consultative approach included expanded community dialogue and hearings involving the National Council for Human Rights, the parliament's human rights committee, civil society groups, NGOs and others, Shoukry added.

He asserted the strategy is expected to be implemented in five years to come and includes four main axes of civilian and political rights, economic, social and cultural rights, women rights, children, the disabled, youth and the elderly, in addition to education and building capabilities in human rights field.

Shoukry said the National Strategy for Human Rights aims at making progress in the tracks concerned in a balanced and integrated manner by legislative and institutional development.

Shoukry added that human rights include integrated global values and should be dealt with fairly and comprehensively.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of spreading human rights culture individually and socially.

Shoukry added that the Permanent Higher Committee for Human Rights will follow up and assess the progress made in achieving the vision, upon which the strategy is based.