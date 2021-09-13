Zimbabwe: Bimha Appointed Acting Spokesperson

13 September 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Zanu PF has appointed the party's Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Dr Mike Bimha as the acting Secretary for Information and Publicity with immediate effect.

In a statement, Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu confirmed the development.

"The President and First Secretary of the party President Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Dr Mike Bimha as the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity with immediate effect, in the absence of Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo, who is the substantive Secretary for Information and Publicity for the party," he said.

