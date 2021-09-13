Zimbabwe: Zetdc Releases Power Cuts Schedule

Zesa Holdings has been hit by generation constraints at Hwange Thermal Power Station, the need to cut back at Kariba South for the dam rehabilitation work and limited imports, so has to load-shed, but will give priority to hospitals, oxygen producing plants and wheat farmers.

In a statement yesterday, Zesa's distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), unveiled a countrywide load-shedding schedule.

"The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company is experiencing a power shortfall due to generation constraints at Hwange Power Station, limited imports and a programme of dam wall rehabilitation at Kariba, which requires that two generators be taken out daily for 12 hours, said ZETDC," said ZETDC.

"The planned outage of the two units then restricts Kariba Power Station output during these hours.

"The power shortfall is being managed through load-shedding in order to balance the power supply available and the connected load. The power utility therefore wishes to advise its valued customers that it shall be implementing load shedding as per the schedules below.

"Customers are encouraged to look out for their areas of concern for planning purposes. It is imperative to note that the programme takes cognisance and gives priority to critical supply points such as major referral hospitals, water and sewer installations, national security establishments, oxygen producing plants and winter wheat farmers."