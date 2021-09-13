Zimbabwe: Bako Chalks Up Another Victory

Collin Matiza — Sports Editor

HE no longer needs any introduction on the South African motocross circuit.

Zimbabwe's junior motocross champion, Emmanuel Bako, secured another routine victory across the Limpopo on Saturday.

He emerged triumphant in the 85cc Pro Mini Class, during round seven of the 2021 Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship series, at Dirt Bronco Raceway, in Krugersdorp, Gauteng.

Fresh from winning the same class, in the fourth round of the South African Northern Region Championship series at Chestnut Hill Motocross Park in Gauteng on September 4, Bako was at it again on Saturday.

He swept to another sweet victory at Dirt Bronco, where he beat South African riders Ryan Adler and Nathan Kuhn, into second and third place.

The 85cc Pro Mini Class had a good field of 11 riders.

Racing in front of one of his avid followers, Gilbert Mkwavira, who flew all the way from Harare to support him at Dirt Bronco on Saturday, Bako produced an amazing performance.

He was well focused, and rode smoothly, to get the first position, after lapping most of his competitors.

The 14-year-old Zimbabwean rider has now extended his lead in the Mayfair Gearbox Inland Championship series.

He is now the firm favourite, to claim the overall 85cc Pro Mini title at the end of the competition, in November.

Bako's father and manager, Brighton, dedicated his son's latest victory at Dirt Bronco to Mkwavira.

"It was nice to see one of Emmanuel's fans, Gilbert Mkwavira, at the track at Dirt Bronco today (on Saturday) and this spurred him to victory," said Brighton.

"He didn't want to let him down by failing to nail the number one position.

"We would also like to thank Better Brands Jewellery for their continued support.

"We thank God, the Almighty, for making it possible for Emmanuel to ride all his races here in South Africa and a big thank you, to his trainer and coach Tyron Juul and Mike Whara, the bike mechanic."

Emmanuel used Saturday's seventh round of the Inland Championship as part of his preparations, for the fifth round, of the 2021 South African National Championship series.

It will be held at Chestnut Hill Motocross Park in Pretoria this coming weekend.

The riders will return for the fifth round of the 2021 South African National Championship series.

They failed to finish the fourth round at Pietermaritzburg's Thunder Valley on August 28 due to bad weather conditions.

Pietermaritzburg's Thunder Valley lived up to its name as treacherous conditions played havoc, during round four of the South African National Motocross Championship, on August 28.

A major cold front hit KwaZulu Natal overnight and extreme cold, driving rain and even sleet, in each class, tested competitors and officials to the limit.

The meeting was then abandoned and the second heats scratched as conditions deteriorated.

The riders, including Bako, are now looking forward to competing in the fifth round of the 2021 South African Nationals at Chestnut Hill Motocross Park this coming Saturday.

This will be followed by the sixth, and penultimate round at BORC in Bloemfontein, on October 23.

The seventh and last round of this year's South African National Championship series is scheduled for November 20, at Thunder Valley, in Pietermaritzburg.