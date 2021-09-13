Zimbabwe: Devolution Funds Transform Marondera Livelihoods

Marondera Municipality is working on improving service delivery and upgrading infrastructure using equipment acquired through devolution funds in order to transform livelihoods of residents.

The infrastructure upgrading is in line with National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the national five year economic management master plan running up to 2025.

Under NDS1, the Government is focusing on building expanding and restoring key enabler infrastructure such as roads and energy.

Infrastructure development is expected to play a key role in delivering Vision 2030 of an empowered upper middle income economy society.

Marondera was allocated $113 million from 2019 to July 2021 and has so far spent $39 million purchasing six water bowsers, a grader, installed three new modular water storage tanks and drilled 17 boreholes to mitigate water woes in town.

Speaking during the tour of devolution funded projects, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Aplonia Munzverengwi said the Government was working tireless to improve the livelihood of people.

"We want to thank our Government and President Mnangagwa for disbursing devolution funds which will see transformation of our town," she said.

"Our council has managed to install water storage tanks which will mitigate water challenges in the town.

"Marondera Municipality took this initiative to improve service delivery by procuring equipment using devolution funds."

Minister Munzverengwi hailed Marondera Municipality for prioritising provision of water.

"I want to thank council for prioritising provision of water, water is a pertinent commodity, especially in this time of Covid-19 where people need to wash hands to avoid the spread of the virus," she said.

Marondera acting town clerk Mr Runashe Nyamuzihwa said they used some of the devolution funds to rehabilitate rapid sand filter at Longlands Treatment Plant.

"We are fully behind the devolution agenda and we have used some funds to rehabilitate rapid sand filter at Longlands Treatment Plant as we are focusing on provision of clean water to our residents," said Mr Nyamuzihwa.

"We want to thank our Government for disbursing funds for the emergency road rehabilitation programme which helps us to rehabilitate most of roads."

Marondera mayor Simbarashe Nyahuye applauded Government for implementing the devolution agenda, saying it reduced the burden on ratepayers.

"Devolution projects are meant to transform the livelihood of people and as we can see now, those funds reduce the burden on residents," he said. "Some of the equipment procured by devolution funds were supposed to be bought using money from residents."

In an interview, Marondera residents hailed Government for disbursing devolution funds, saying they were now receiving water on a daily basis.

"We want to thank our Government and our council as well for using devolution funds with honest, we are seeing changes in our town," said Mrs Martha Makururu, a resident of Nyameni suburb. "We used to have water challenges. We are now getting water four times a week."