Somalia: Somali Forces Beef up Security in Jowhar Ahead of Election

11 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

Security has been beefed up in Jowhar, the capital of the Hirshabelle state, where elections for the Upper House of the Federal Parliament are set to take place in the coming days.

Police forces are conducting security operations in the neighborhoods of Jowhar town.

According to the Upper House Election Schedule, the candidates will address the Hirshabelle MPs on 12 September 2021, before going to the election.

Hirshabelle officials have ordered the security agencies to increase security in Jowhar town during the elections.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X