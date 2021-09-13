Somalia: Somali Forces Beef up Security in Jowhar Ahead of Election

Security has been beefed up in Jowhar, the capital of the Hirshabelle state, where elections for the Upper House of the Federal Parliament are set to take place in the coming days.

Police forces are conducting security operations in the neighborhoods of Jowhar town.

According to the Upper House Election Schedule, the candidates will address the Hirshabelle MPs on 12 September 2021, before going to the election.

Hirshabelle officials have ordered the security agencies to increase security in Jowhar town during the elections.