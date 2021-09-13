Somalia: Top Somali Leaders in Talks Over Ending Their Tiff Affecting Election

11 September 2021
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)
By Omar Nor

The leaders of Galmudug and Southwest states are making tireless efforts to mediate between Farmajo and PM Roble at the statehouse in Mogadishu, sources said.

The Sources added that the two sides are coming closer to finding a lasting solution to the conflict in Villa Somalia.

The political crisis between Farmajo and Roble has affected the situation in the country as well as the country's 2021 election process.

It is unknown if the ongoing mediation will yield fruit as both sides are in deadlock over Ikran Tahlil's case which led to the dismissal of Fahad Yasin.

