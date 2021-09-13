Tunisia: Covid-19 - Four Deaths, 63 Infections in 24 Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — Four more lives were lost to the coronaviryus in Médenine over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 1,087. .

The case tally rose to 31, 725 after sixty-three infections were logged, said Local Director of Preventive Healthcare Zayd Anz.

The new confirmed cases are distributed as follows: 16 in Houmet Souk, 14 in Zarzis, 8 North Médenine, 8 in Sidi Makhlouf, 6 in Ben Guerdane, 4 in South Médenine, 4 in Midoun and 3 in Ajim.

Another 133 recoveries brought the total to 29,766.