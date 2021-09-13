Egypt: Sisi - Awareness, Intellectual Development Basis for Building Society

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said awareness and intellectual development form the basis of building society.

He noted that Egypt has faced since 2011 economic, political, social and cultural changes and difficulties alongside many tough challenges.

Egypt has confronted these challenges by intensifying development efforts, he said.

He made the remarks During a panel under the theme of "Human Rights..Present and Future" held on Saturday within the framework of activities of launching the first national strategy for human rights.