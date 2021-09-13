Egypt: Justice Minister - State Respects, Protects Human Rights

Justice Minister Omar Marawan said the State is respecting, guaranteeing, promoting and protecting human rights, while taking into consideration the values and constants and Egyptian identity.

The State is seeing human rights as comprehensive and equal in all their well-known civilian, economic, social and cultural fields, added Marawan at a roundtable, that was held under the title "Human Rights.. Present And Future" as part of activities of the launching ceremony of the National Strategy for Human Rights, attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) on Saturday 11/09/2021

He said the State is very interested in communicating and cooperating with international agencies within the framework of objectivity.

That is a key factor in the vision, upon which the human rights strategy is based, according to him.

Marawan thanked Sisi for the strong support he is offering to human rights file in Egypt over the past years and for launching the first strategy for human rights.

"It is an unprecedented event in the Egyptian State," the justice minister added.