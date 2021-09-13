Egypt: Justice Minister - State Respects, Protects Human Rights

11 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Justice Minister Omar Marawan said the State is respecting, guaranteeing, promoting and protecting human rights, while taking into consideration the values and constants and Egyptian identity.

The State is seeing human rights as comprehensive and equal in all their well-known civilian, economic, social and cultural fields, added Marawan at a roundtable, that was held under the title "Human Rights.. Present And Future" as part of activities of the launching ceremony of the National Strategy for Human Rights, attended by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi in the New Administrative Capital (NAC) on Saturday 11/09/2021

He said the State is very interested in communicating and cooperating with international agencies within the framework of objectivity.

That is a key factor in the vision, upon which the human rights strategy is based, according to him.

Marawan thanked Sisi for the strong support he is offering to human rights file in Egypt over the past years and for launching the first strategy for human rights.

"It is an unprecedented event in the Egyptian State," the justice minister added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X