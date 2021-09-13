Egypt: Sisi - Launching National Strategy for Human Rights Milestone in Egypt's History

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said the launch of the first national strategy for human rights marks a milestone in Egypt's history, considering this as a key step for upgrading human rights in the country.

Speaking on launching the strategy on Saturday 11/09/2021, he said Egypt was among the first countries that contributed to wording the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

Since then, Egypt has continued to contribute to promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms, the president added.

President Sisi said the launch of the first national strategy for human rights is the outcome of strenuous efforts exerted by the permanent higher committee for human rights for more than a year.

He hailed the mechanism adopted in preparing this strategy in order to meet the aspirations of the Egyptian people.

He also thanked the National Council for Human Rights, representatives of civil society from various governorates and members of the advisory authority for contributing to crystallizing this strategy.

President Sisi said Egypt's vision for human rights is based on a number of key principles, topped by the integration and interconnection among all rights and freedoms.

He added that there is a strong link between democracy and human rights, highlighting the importance of realizing a balance between rights and duties as well as the rights of individuals and societies.

Commitment to protecting rights and freedoms can be achieved through effective and efficient legislation and sound general policies as well as the efforts exerted by national institutions to put them into effect.

As the state depends in its efforts on legal and constitutional principles and commitments, the constitution has realized a leap in this respect as it entrenched the principles of citizenship, justice, and equality in rights and duties, the president said.

He added that the Egyptian state is committed to respecting and protecting rights of physical safety, personal freedom, participation in political life, freedom of expression and formation of non-governmental organizations.

He added that Egypt has always welcomed different opinions as long as they do not harm freedom of others and aim at constructive criticism.

President Sisi said the state is exerting continued painstaking efforts to promote the values of citizenship, tolerance, and dialogue, while combating violence and discrimination.

He said Egypt has a rich national institutional infrastructure that works on promoting respect and protection of human rights which witness continued development, referring to the establishment of the permanent higher committee for human rights as a key step in enhancing coordinated national work in this domain.

He added that the national councils for women, childhood, motherhood and disabled persons play a pioneering role in promoting rights of these categories.

He said the National Council for Human Rights - as the national independent institution having powers under the constitution - plays a pivotal role in promoting relevant principles, spreading awareness in this regard and presenting an annual report to the state.

He noted that civil society is a key partner in promoting human rights at all levels; political, economic and social.

He said civil society's contributions are clear and its partnership with the state is indispensable, expounding that this was behind issuing directives to the government to review the old law on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and civil society organizations (CSOs) and this has fructified into issuing a new law regulating civil participation and the activities of civil society institutions.

The issuance of the executive statute of this law will mark a new stage of partnership between the government and civil society, he pointed out.