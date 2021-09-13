Egypt, International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation Discuss Boosting Cooperation

Trade and Industry Minister Nivine Gamea discussed Saturday 11/09/2021 with President of the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) Hani Sonbol means of boosting cooperation, to expand the umbrella of financing to cover industrial SMEs.

Based upon a signed framework agreement between the Trade and Industry Ministry and ITFC, Gamea and Sonbol probed current and future projects and programs of ITFC in cooperation with the Egyptian government.

Gamea reiterated the importance of expanding the cooperation framework for exporting the SMEs' products and facilitate their participation in international fairs and access to global markets.

For his side, Sonbol stressed ITFC keenness on reinforcing cooperation with the Egyptian government in the programs of supporting trade, industry and women empowerment.