Egypt: Planning Min. Probes Cooperation With Int'l Islamic Trade Finance Corp.

Planning and Economic Development Minister and Egypt's Governor at the Islamic Development Bank Group (IsDB) Hala El Saeed probed Saturday 11/09/2021 ways to promote cooperation with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC).

During a meeting with the CEO of the ITFC Hani Sonbol, the minister stressed that Egypt is ready to play host for the first time to the meetings of the governing council of the "Arab-Africa Foreign Trade Bridge" trade promotion program in December.

Saeed also discussed with the ITFC chief a proposal to establish the first academy for export promotion in Egypt, as part of the 2nd phase of Aid for Trade For the Arab States (AfTIAS) program.

She noted that the ministry of trade and industry had already submitted an overall vision for the academy's goals and mission, and it is currently under review by the planning ministry in preparation for presenting it during the first meeting of the relevant technical committee, set for October 27-28.

The minister added that the academy's strategic goal is to serve as a unified national entity offering training opportunities and consultancy services to Egyptian exporters, and working for ensuring a sustainable growth of Egyptian exports, encouraging transition to exports with high added value, and streamlining the export process.

This falls within the framework of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to take the value of Egyptian exports to $100 billion within the next five years, the minister pointed out.

The ITFC is an autonomous entity within the IsDB Group created with the purpose of advancing trade to improve the economic condition and livelihood of people across the Islamic world.