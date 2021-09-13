Egypt: Minister - 'Takaful and Karama' Is Inclusive Development Program for People

11 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Social Solidarity Minister Nivine El Qabbag said Saturday 11/09/2021 that the Takaful and Karama is not just a social support program, but an inclusive development drive that aims at serving all segments of the Egyptian society.

Addressing the audience of human rights... the present and future panel, held as part of the ceremony for launching the first national strategy for human rights, El Qabbag said that Takaful and Karama program has been working on improving children's health care services nationwide.

Earlier, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said the launch of the first national strategy for human rights marks a milestone in Egypt's history, considering this as a key step for upgrading human rights in the country.

The minister said that the progress in the human rights conditions in Egypt has been the result of several years of political, social, and economic reforms, along with reshaping and rebuilding the relationship between the government and the people.

Egypt has launched a series of social reform programs, which are focused on investing in people and the provision of a suitable environment for attaining such a goal, she added.

About 46 percent of the beneficiaries of Takaful and Karama are children under the age of 18 and 26 percent are people with special needs and 12 percent are elderly people, the minister elaborated.

