Liberia: House Adjourns 4th Session With 31 Bills Passed

10 September 2021
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The House of Representatives has adjourned for its annual constituency break without disclosing a day for reconvening.

This year's adjournment was done without even informing the public about any an Ad Hoc Committee to steer the affairs of the House in consultation with Leadership.

This is so because the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr. Bhofal Chambers said the House might reconvene if the Leadership decides, in collaboration with the Liberian Senate.

Normally, the Speaker, in his closing statement, assigns a day of reconvening, in consultation with the leadership, selects a 15-member Ad Hoc Committee, but this did not happen as expected.

The adjournment is in keeping with Article 40 of the 1986 Liberian Constitution, this article gives them, [Lawmakers] the chance to take a break off work.

Tuesday, September 7, 2021, the 61st day sitting, House Speaker Bhofal Chambers said out of the 65 bills introduced in the House of Representatives, 31 bills were passed.

He intoned, "Number of bills passed from the Executive were 18; concurred number of bills from the Senate were four; number of bills from the House were seven and the number of joint resolutions passed were two."

The Maryland County lawmaker who is serving as first among equals at the House of Representatives thanked his colleagues for the cooperation received as they took on their cardinal responsibilities in law-making, oversight and Representation.

Speaker Chambers praised Liberian Leader, George M. Weah, and Members of the Executive Branch of Government as well as the Chief Justice and Members of the Judiciary Branch for their cooperation in the governance process, expressing hope that such mutual cooperation will continue when they return.

