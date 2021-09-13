Tunisia: Tabboubi Says Need to Call Early Legislative Elections

Tunis/Tunisia — " There is need today to draw lessons from mistakes and make headway," said Secretary General of the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) Noureddine Taboubi.

Early legislative elections would bring a new legislative institution. A debate about the political system will follow or a popular referendum in the event of controversy.

Tabboubi told TAP the situation cannot wait and there are priorities that need to be addressed "with political sensitivity and in the context of legitimacy." Reform is a sine qua non condition, he added.

The state of affairs is exceptional. External commitments that require a government in place are among priorities. The labour union did not pick anyone for the prime minister's job.

A number of political parties are willing, he said, to withdraw their own representatives at the House of People's Representatives to " avoid the president embarrassment if he seeks to dissolve the parliament." Likewise, the election law needs to be revamped.

The political situation is ambiguous though there is unanimity "there will be no room for the pre-July 25 landscape," the trade union leader said.

Tabboubi said he is optimistic about the country's future. Tunisia, he added, "has all the assets to succeed. We can succeed and we will."