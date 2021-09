Tunis/Tunisia — Kef governorate logged 3 deaths and 36 more infections with the COVID-19, out of 134 tests carried out, according to a report published Saturday by the Local Health Directorate.

The total number of positive cases discovered since the outbreak has therefore risen to 19,056, including 18,435 recoveries and 656 fatalities.

Moreover, there are 56 patients currently admitted to hospitals in the governorate, including 14 people in intensive care.