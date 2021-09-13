Tunisia: Nearly 333,000 Covid-19 Vaccines Administered Until 3 PM (Gzara)

Tunis/Tunisia — Nearly 333, 000 COVID-19 vaccines were administered Saturday until 3 pm, as part of the 5th intensive vaccination day, said Director of Basic Healthcare and member of the vaccination committee Ahlem Gzara.

This includes 298,000 boosters and 35,000 first shots, the official told TAP.

Vaccine recipients on Saturday represent about 60% of 530,000 people who received text message invites for this 5th intensive vaccination day.

These figures are "acceptable," she said. She expressed the hope to see registered and non-registered people join the mass vaccination drive.