Tunisia: Covid-19 - September 14, Open Day for Vaccination of Executives of Education, Training and Kindergartens

Tunis/Tunisia — September 14 will be an open day to vaccinate the executives of education, training and kindergartens, announced Ali Mrabet, management officer of the Ministry of Health.

In a statement to TAP on the sidelines of the monitoring of the vaccination process during the fifth day of intensive vaccination in one of the vaccination centres in the delegation of Krib (Siliana), Mrabet revealed that the scientific committee to fight against the coronavirus is still studying the process of vaccination of students against COVID-19 in order to determine whether it will include all students or according to priority.

He explained that the epidemiological situation in Tunisia is improving, but we must be careful and continue to adhere to preventive measures and vaccination campaigns. He stressed in this regard, the need to coordinate efforts between all parties involved and continue working to achieve the vaccination of more than 50 % of the population by the end of next October.

In response to a question about the lack of specialist doctors in the region of Siliana, Mrabet said: "Health in Tunisia has to bring together all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Health, the Military Health, the Health of the forces of Internal Security and public and private sectors.