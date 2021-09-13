Africa: UD Songo Beats As Otoho in Maputo

11 September 2021
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mozambique representative UD Songo started their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2021-22 campaign, beating AS Otoho of Congo 1-0 on Saturday in Maputo. The duel will be decided on September 19th when the second leg takes place in Oyo.

Pachoio Lau Há King scored game's lone goal after 82 minutes, ten minutes after replacing Malawian John Banda.

AS Otoho started well in the first half, and could have taken the lead twice could have made the difference. After hitting the crossbar, UD Songo goalkeeper Valério Macuácua denied Dami Massoumou's effort later.

In the second half, Songo threw all players in attack, and managed to get the winner through substitute King.

Reactions

Carlos Manuel (Coach, UD Songo)

It was a good game; our guys did well against a good opponent who wanted to win. We dominated a good part of the game, and created a lot of chances, but we just scored one. We could have done more. We are satisfied with the result we achieved here today. We will continue to work to achieve a good result in the second leg.

Alou Badara (Coach, AS Otoho)

It's possible to turn this result around at home, so nothing is lost. We had goal situations that we wasted. My team was spendthrift especially in the first half. Now we return home to prepare the team in detail to overcome this disadvantage and move on to the next stage.

