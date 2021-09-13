Egypt: Health Ministry Urges for More Vaccination Centers Nationwide

Health Minister Hala Zayed on Saturday 11/09/2021 urged the Council of Governors to provide more vaccination centers in the capitals of the governorates and high-population districts.

Egypt plans to vaccinate 40 million citizens by the end of 2021, Zayed told the council.

Work is underway to increase the production capacity of the locally produced vaccines, as well as the completion of several contracts to supply more vaccines of various kinds, she added.

Egypt witnessed a decrease in death rates compared to previous periods, the minister said. "This means that the vaccines contribute to reducing death rates from infection."

The total number of centers has reached 777, including 60 at universities and 180 for travelers, in addition to more than 1,300 mobile teams nationwide, she added.