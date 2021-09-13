Kenya: Janet Mbugua Recognised for Menstrual Health Advocacy

13 September 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Moraa Obiria

Janet Mbugua has been recognised for her consistent efforts to advocate for menstrual health.

Last Thursday, World Association for Sexual Health honoured her organisation, Inua Dada Foundation Trust, with an Excellence and Innovation in Sexuality Education Award.

The award recognises initiatives that foster sustained and inclusive conversations that lead to creating safe spaces for enhancing access and learning about sexual health.

Ms Mbugua said she has utilised various innovative strategies to maintain a continuous discussion on menstrual health, online and offline.

She identified her book, My First Time, as a tool that has brought demystified conversations about myths and taboos around menstrual health.

Societal stigmas

"Through #InuaDadaVoices, inaugural Menstrual Health Inclusion Conference, which we convened in early 2020, we have found the value and the importance of amplifying policies, engaging in public discourse around sexual and reproductive health and rights, challenging societal stigmas on menstruation," she said.

Last March, International Gender Champions (IGC) recognised her as a gender champion.

IGC is a leadership network that brings together female and male decision-makers determined to break down gender barriers and make gender equality a working reality in their spheres of influence.

