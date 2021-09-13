Kenya: Gender Commission Fetes 80 Gender Equality Champions

The National Gender and Equality Commission (NGEC) has awarded 80 individuals, institutions and counties for their contribution in the fight for gender equality in the country.

The champions were awarded during the inaugural Usawa Awards ceremony held at the Kenya School of Government in Nairobi to mark the commission's 10th anniversary celebrations last week.

Among the institutions feted is Policare, an integrated service model (one stop centre) for response and management of sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) by the National Police Service.

Tharaka Nithi County got the award for being the first county to establish a baby nursery for women traders in Chuka market.

Sauti ya Wanawake Pwani a non-governmental organisations (NGO) from Coast region was recognised for championing women's and children's rights at the grassroots while Moving the Goal Posts in Kilifi County, received an award for using innovative ways (football) to educate girls on their rights.

The commission singled out Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi for exemplary services in promoting equality and inclusion of special interest groups.

The commission also awarded Makueni Deputy Governor Adelina Mwau, Njeri Migwi, Elijah Mwega, Tom Onzere and Christine Kandie for their exemplary services in promoting equality and inclusion of special interest groups.

Nation reporter

Nation Gender reporter Moraa Obiria, Diana Kamande, Dorcas Parit, Robert Mwangi and Chege Lydia, among others, were also named as first runners-up.

Ms Kamande is the founder of Come Together Widows and Orphans Organisation, an organisation championing the rights for widows in the country.

Harmful cultural practices

Nyandarua County was feted for establishing a gender-based violence response desk in each sub-county, while Laikipia received an award for rescuing girls from harmful cultural practices including female genital mutilation (FGM) and early marriages, and providing school going girls with dignity kits.

Makueni County got recognition for being the first county to provide and operate a safe shelter for GBV survivors, while Nairobi County received an award for the comprehensive integration of GBV services in most of the level one to level four of the health facilities. Garissa too, was feted for rescuing girls from harmful cultural practices (FGM and early marriages).

Champions

Kiambu, Meru, Mombasa, Marsabit, Kakamega, Taita-Taveta, Embu and Kajiado counties were voted as first runners up in the champions' category.

NGEC chairperson Dr Joyce Mutinda said the winners had made efforts in championing gender equality, thus deserved commendations.

Tana-River, Siaya, Turkana, Nandi, Lamu, Kilifi, Isiolo and Wajir counties bagged the second runners-up category.

Also named in this category include Tabitha Rutere, Muna Ahmed, Purity Gikunda, Gladys Chania, Empower Her Initiative, Light for the World, Andy Speaks for Special Groups, Action for Children with Disabilities Societies and One More Day for Children Foundation among others.

.