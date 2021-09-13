Egypt: Irrigation Min. - Upstream Rainfall On River Nile At Stable Rates During Sept.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Mohamed Abdel Ati said upstream rainfall on the River Nile is at stable rates during September.

He said the ministry's bodies concerned are following up the rates of rainfall on River Nile and estimating the amount of water reaching High Dam Lake.

He made the remarks during the periodical meeting of ‎Permanent Committee for Regulating the River Nile Revenue.

In press statements on Sunday, he said the flood level this year is above moderate until now.

He followed up the water situation in all governorates and ensured that there is enough water for all purposes.