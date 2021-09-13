Egypt: Housing Minister Follows Up Work Progress At Maspero Triangle Project

12 September 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar on Sunday followed up progress made so far in implementing the development project of Cairo's Maspero Triangle.

In statements, the minister said the project is considered one of the most important development projects being implemented in Cairo to restore its cultural splendor.

He said cement structure works have been finalized in three residential towers which are especially tailored to cater to the area's original residents, including two 18-story towers, and another 23-story building as well as an administrative tower.

The state is currently working on a project to develop Old Cairo including Maspero Triangle, with a view to maximizing its added value and transforming the area into a tourist and commercial spot, he asserted, adding that this approach complies with the policy of expanding the urban areas and establishing new cities topped by the New Administrative Capital.

New housing units in the area will be offered to residents, who rejected receiving financial compensation or being moved to new cities, he noted.

The Maspero Triangle will serve as a tourist and commercial hub in the heart of Cairo, as it comprises residential and administrative buildings, as well as hotels.

