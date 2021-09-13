South Africa: World Cup Qualifiers Bring Out the Best in Bafana and the Worst in Euro Fans

analysis

Countries are pushing to see themselves at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar. Many made strides in that regard in the recent international break.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

Club football took a break over the past two weeks as nations from Europe and South America continued their attempts to reach Qatar 2022, while the African race for the next World Cup officially commenced during this period.

The African marathon saw Bafana Bafana come away with four points from their two opening games, after drawing 0-0 with Zimbabwe in Harare and beating group favourites Ghana 1-0 in Johannesburg. They currently occupy the summit of Group G, followed by Ghana and Ethiopia, who are on three points apiece. Zimbabwe are at the bottom with a solitary point.

"I saw a team with confidence that played a very good game. There was the will to win. If we go on like this and make progress like we did this week, we will see where we will be at the end of the race," said Bafana coach Hugo Broos after the victory over Ghana.

The result will be a major confidence booster for Broos's young team, who have...