Namibia: Walvis Seeks Govt Help for Farm 37

Walvis Bay — The Walvis Bay municipal council says it is considering approaching the central government to assist them in developing Farm 37 into a habitable township.

Walvis Bay mayor Trevino Forbes last week said the council has set aside N$37 million for bulk infrastructure at the settlement that is also earmarked for mass relocation of residents due to a shortage of land within the townland.

Farm 37 was identified in 2016 by the former council and the late Erongo governor Cleophas Mutjavikua as the solution to the housing shortage the town is facing.

At least 50 000 residents are either renting or living in backyard shacks, thus exposing them to deplorable living conditions. Farm 37 has the potential to yield at least 30 000 erven.

Last year, the government also approved the settlement to relocate 800 residents as part of the decongestion programme due to Covid-19.

However, Forbes last week said the development of the settlement remains a priority although the process is costly.

"The development of Farm 37 is in progress. All the relevant details concerning the relocation of residents will also be announced in due course. Although one of the main inhibiting factors curtailing progress has been the availability of financial resources, it has not stopped the council from investing in the township," Forbes said.

He also explained the local authority council has applied to become an Authorised Planning Authority (APA) which will allow them to make decisions regarding planning applications with the spatial plans.

"At this point in time, we are awaiting ministerial approval as we hope it will speed up the process for land delivery," he said.