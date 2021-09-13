Tunisia: Covid-19 - Over 486,000 Jabs Administered On 5th National Intensive Vaccination Day

Tunis/Tunisia — 486,559 COVID-19 jabs were administered in 388 centres across the country on the fifth national intensive vaccination day on September 11.

72.91% of those aged between 18 and 39 who had received their first COVID-19 shot last August 15, have been administered their second shot on Sunday, according to the figures released Sunday by the Health Ministry.

Sfax reported on Sunday the highest number of given jabs (49,870), followed by Tunis (49,458) and Nabeul (43,748).

The 5th national intensive vaccination day targeted people aged 18 to 39 who had received their first shot last August 15, and youths aged 15 to 17 (1st shot) and people aged 40 and over (1st or 2nd doses).