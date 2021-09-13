Tunisia: Covid-19 - Number of the Fully Vaccinated People Stands At Nearly 3 Million

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of the fully vaccinated people stands at 2,980,682 and is as follows: 2,277,394 received two doses, while 320, 733 got one shot as the J&J/Janssen vaccine requires a single dose and 382,555 were infected and need only one dose, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 6,789,808 jabs have been administered so far, including 4,512,414 first shots and 2,277,394 boosters.

Out of the 568,410 people invited on September 11, only 428,109 honoured their COVID-19 jab appointments including 51,450 who received the 1st shot and 376,659 the boosters, the Health Ministry added.

6,057,151 people registered on Evax.tn platform up to September 11 to book COVID-19 vaccination appointments.