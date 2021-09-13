Gambia Transport Union - Drivers to Embark On Sit-Down Strike

11 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

The president of the Gambia Transport Union has informed Foroyaa that drivers will proceed with their planned sit-down strike on 13 September 2021.

He said the union has been in consultation with the authorities and for them if their demands are not fulfilled drivers will go on strike.

"We are discussing with the government, as of now we do not reach a consensus so as far as we are concerned, our sit-down strike remains the same (status quo is not changed)," the union's boss said.

Omar Cessey, president of the union said they are in contact with almost all commercial vehicle drivers and have asked them to honour the union's decision to call for a sit down strike.

On Tuesday, 17 August, the Gambia Transport Union made six (6) demands from the Government which are to introduce queuing system at Gambia Ports on goods on transit, provision of Car Parks for commercial vehicles across the country, to increase transportation fares of commercial vehicles, to reduce fees of commercial drivers at the Senegambia Bridge, for authorities in Senegal to respect the ECOWAS protocols, to regulate the border crisis between Gambia and Senegal.

