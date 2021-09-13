Gambia: A Need to Review the Arrangements for Supply of Fertiliser

10 September 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Reports reaching Foroyaa from the farming community indicate that there were problems with the price at which fertilizer was sold, the adequacy of the supply and access to the supply due to transportation problems.

Some farmers told Foroyaa that they have been purchasing fertilizer up to D1000, others that the supply they had was inadequate, yet others complained of the high cost of transporting the fertilizer to their respective villages. If the effect of the government subsidy of D524 million dalasis is to be maximized the mechanism for the supply should ensure that the supply reaches every villager will be able to purchase the quantity of fertilizer he or she needs. Poor farmers, whose incomes have to enhanced in the fight against poverty, do not have the means to meet the cost of transporting the fertilizer from the depot to the village.

There is need to review the mechanism for the supply of fertilizer.

Needless to say, it is common knowledge that fertilizer increases yield which in turn results to increase in earnings for the farmer and exports.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X