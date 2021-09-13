Tunisia: 91 People Drowned in Tunisian Beaches Between June 1 and September 10

12 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 91 people drowned in the Tunisian beaches between June 1 and September 10, against 64 during the same period last year, Official Spokesperson for the Civil Protection Colonel Major Moez Triaa said.

The latter explained to TAP that the rising number of the drowned this summer by the flow of families driven by the spirit of adventure and discovery of new areas in risky regions and unguarded beaches, such as those located in the Cap Bon and the governorate of Monastir.

Such regions are usually rocky and have strong water currents which pose a danger to bathers.

"The increase in the number of drownings is also due to the flagrant lack of lifeguards in several regions, such as the southern suburbs (Ezzahra and Rades), owing to the lack of resources for municipalities to recruit lifeguards.

"Some 475 other various accidents were also reported in the Tunisian beaches from June 1 to September 10 against 512 in 2020, while 444 injuries were recorded against 476 last year," Triaa specified.

