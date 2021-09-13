Tunisia: Covid-19 - Incidence Rate Down in Nabeul

12 September 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The average number of new daily cases in recent days is on decline in the Nabeul governorate, said Regional Health Director Raja Mahfoudh, specifying that the "incidence rate currently stands at less than 10 %."

According to the latest data of the local health directorate, 66 more infections were reported on Saturday, from 634 tests.

The occupancy rate of oxygen beds in the public sector stands at 32%, compared to 9% in private clinics. The occupancy rate of intensive care beds in the public sector is 70 % compared to 20 % in the private sector.

